Kogi East ADC stakeholders reject ‘fraudulent’ consensus plot, demand direct primaries to thwart APC infiltration

By Seyi Babalola

The leadership and critical stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kogi East have vehemently rejected the ongoing consensus arrangement for candidate selection, describing the process as a “monumental political fraud” designed to undermine the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections.

In a scathing statement signed by spokesperson Alhaji Mohammed Adaji, the stakeholders dismissed the consensus move as a “clandestine Abuja-based settlement.”

The group alleged that the arrangement is a calculated attempt to empower associates of the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, at the expense of the party’s internal democracy.

The stakeholders raised an alarm over a purported plot to field “weak and compromised” candidates.

According to the group, these individuals are being positioned as “easy riders” for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ensuring a smooth victory for the incumbent party.

“It is a known fact that certain leaders, imposed on the party by the former Deputy Governor, have already handpicked candidates who are prepared to do their bidding—including the possibility of an outright withdrawal from the race to favour APC candidates,” the statement alleged.

The group further pointed to the recent violence that erupted during a meeting of the Idah/Ofu/Ibaji/Igala Mela-Odolu Federal Constituency in Idah as a “pointer to a bigger crisis.”

They warned that unless the consensus arrangement is immediately jettisoned in favour of a transparent direct primary, the party faces an inevitable implosion.

Alhaji Adaji cautioned that stakeholders are fully aware of the “deliberate plan to destroy the ADC in Kogi East to provide the APC with an easy path to victory.”

In a desperate bid to save the party’s integrity, the group called on prominent national figures and elder statesmen—including Tunde Ogbeha, Bolaji Abdullahi, and former Senate President David Mark—to intervene.

They urged these leaders to call the Kogi East ADC leadership to order before the internal friction snowballs into a major political setback for both the party and the Igala nation.

The statement concluded by noting that the ADC’s surging popularity in Kogi East is a direct result of the regional marginalisation felt under the current administration. The stakeholders warned that the party leadership must view their roles as a sacred trust to serve the people, rather than an “opportunity to make money” by selling out the opposition’s mandate.