From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Dissatisfied with the ongoing crisis between their representative at the Senate and its leadership, constituents in Kogi Central have initiated a recall process against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, citing a vote of no confidence in her representation.

It is learnt that the recall process is being carried out beyond party lines and highlights the alleged growing dissatisfaction among constituents with Akpoti-Uduaghan’s performance, particularly in addressing key issues such as poverty, infrastructure and education.

The recall process is expected to take two days across all polling units in the five local government areas of Kogi Central, starting possibly within this weekend.

During the exercise, which many term as herculean and having the hand of Jacob and the voice of Esau, constituents will be required to sign a petition calling for the senator’s recall. The decision to initiate the recall process was not taken lightly, with key stakeholders stating that they had attempted to engage with her on several occasions, but their efforts were met with disdain and arrogance.

A chieftain and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdulrahman Badamasiuyi, had last week, called on the electorate/voters in the central senatorial district of Kogi State to shun the planned verification exercise to recall Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP/Kogi Central) from the National Assembly.

His words: “You are hereby notified of a plot by some people to initiate a recall process of our distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate. Please, do not sign any form or give any information on your voter’s card to anybody in the guise of any empowerment or some money.

“Their aim is to deceive you into recalling a performing and outstanding senator and daughter of Ebiraland.”

Youths and women’s groups have gathered to stage a massive protest in Okene, warning those behind the plot to stay clear and instead lift the suspension, adding that many youths were angry over the recall moves.

According to them, “Natasha has done so well and we are happy with her; we have no reason to want to recall her,” he said.