By Seyi Babalola

The head of the UK Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour administration to embrace the Conservatives’ proposed deportation law to restrict immigration.

Kemi Badenoch posted a video on her official X (previously Twitter) account, warning of growing immigration. She suggested that if no action is taken soon, almost two million immigrants might earn British citizenship by next year.

“From next year, two million immigrants could automatically claim British citizenship. That’s nearly twice the population of Birmingham,” Ms Badenoch said. “We’ve introduced a deportation bill because we are committed to bringing immigration down.”

The proposed legislation, published on Tuesday, outlines a series of stringent measures intended to overhaul the UK’s immigration system.

Ms Badenoch explained that the bill includes provisions for the deportation “of all foreign criminals, mandatory age checks, tougher visa rules, disabled the human rights act to immigration cases, make asylum support repayable and no permanent right to stay in the UK if you rely on benefits.”

Emphasising the urgency of the matter, she said, “Until that’s law, we won’t fix it. Labour should adopt it now. It’s time to get tough. That’s what the conservatives’ deportation bill delivers. Our country is a home, not a hotel.”