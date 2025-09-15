From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) on Monday disclosed that the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) had an outstanding electricity liability of ₦949,880,922.45 as of August 2025.

A statement signed by the Head, Public Communications, KEDCO, Sani Bala Sani, disclosed the size of the hospital’s indebtedness amid a payment row between the hospital and the company.

Daily Sun reports that AKTH had previously accused KEDCO of power disruption, insisting that the disruption resulted in the death of some patients in the hospital.

KEDCO, in its response, lamented that despite repeated appeals, the hospital had continued to make partial monthly payments which had hiked up its liability.

The company explained that it had since restored power supply to the hospital but requested it to settle its August 2025 bill of ₦108,957,582.29 over the next 10 working days to avoid service withdrawal from the staff quarters and non-essential areas of the hospital.

On the disruption, KEDCO explained that, “The incident arose from an ongoing procedure to separate the main hospital campus and health facilities from the staff residential complex.

“The main campus and health facilities are connected to the top-priority 33kV Zaria Road feeder, enjoying an average of 22 hours of daily supply under Band A services.

“However, AKTH management has continued to insist that staff residential homes remain on the same feeder as the critical hospital facilities,” said the statement.

“This posed repeated risks to the stability and reliability of the hospital’s dedicated power supply.”

“Several attempts by KEDCO to separate the residential homes from the health facilities were unsuccessful due to the management’s resistance,” the statement revealed.

“Unfortunately, this led to a severe fault, which caused the recent outage we have consistently sought to prevent,” the statement said.

“To safeguard uninterrupted power to the hospital, KEDCO is proceeding with the separation of the two supply lines,” the statement added.

“This measure is necessary to guarantee reliability, safety, and improved quality of service to the hospital,” the statement held.

KEDCO appealed to the hospital’s management to cooperate with the ongoing separation exercise, which is in the best interest of patients, staff, and the wider public.

“We assure the people of Kano State and the general public that KEDCO will continue to prioritise electricity supply to health facilities, especially those delivering critical and lifesaving services,” said the statement.