Kebbi: Suspect arrested for couple’s murder in Jega village

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested one Idrisu Musa, 25, in connection with the murder of his elder brother, Muhammed Haruna, and his wife, Habiba Muhammed.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Bashir Usman, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “The couple were attacked with a cutlass while asleep at about 0515 hours on 9 May 2026 in Asarara Village, Kimba District, Jega Local Government Area.

Both died from their injuries.

“Substantial and implicating evidence has been recovered linking the suspect to the crime. The suspect had reportedly intimidated the couple with a cutlass on several prior occasions.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar M. Hadejia, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation. The Command assures the public that justice will be pursued diligently.”