From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has released N422,101,955.30 for the payment of 2024/2025 academic session registration fees for 6,127 Kebbi State indigenes studying at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) and Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK).

Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Isah Abubakar Tunga, confirmed this while speaking with newsmen in his office in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris, has approved the release of the payment of the 2024/2025 Academic Session Registration Fees for 6,127 students of Kebbi State indigenes studying at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, and Federal University Birnin Kebbi, to the tune of N422,101,955.30.

“The sum of N211,626,378.30 was paid for 3,922 students of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, while N210,475,577.00 was paid for 2,205 students of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University.

“Efforts are in the pipeline to pay the registration fees for the 2024/2025 academic session for all Kebbi State indigenes studying in other tertiary institutions across the country. The Ministry for Higher Education shall continue to be most appreciative and thankful to His Excellency, Dr Nasir Idris.”