Kebbi NASFAT re-elects Ismaeel as branch chair, other executives

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fathi Society (NASFAT) Kebbi branch has re-elected Ismaeel Oluwaseun Suleiman as the branch chairman for a second term, alongside 24 other executive members.

Suleiman, who has just completed his first term, was re-elected by the Shura committee of the society and inaugurated along with others on Sunday after the society’s prayers held at the NASFAT Jumuah Mosque.

The inauguration was done by the Zonal Chairman of the Society, Mr Yusuf Yahyah, who was represented by his Vice-Chairman, Mr Abdulrahim Aliyu, in Birnin Kebbi.

In his acceptance speech, Suleiman, who accepted to serve as the branch chairman for another two years, urged the new executive to be transparent, fear Allah with humility, and show sincere commitment to the progress of NASFAT.

“Let us work together as one united family, putting aside personal interest and focusing solely on the collective good of the Ummah. Unity must be our strength, service must be our identity. Excellence must be our standard,” he said.

Earlier, in his remarks on the achievements recorded by the immediate past executive, Suleiman disclosed that during their tenure as the executive of the branch, they were able to start Jumuah service at the NASFAT Mosque on Friday, 20 October, 2023 after receiving approval from the Kebbi State Ministry of Religious Affairs.

He said they had achieved the five-point agenda they set, including membership growth, financial improvement, project development, welfarism and youth development through skill acquisition and empowerment.

“While significant progress was recorded, the administration also encountered challenges including financial limitations, infrastructure constraints, the need for wider membership mobilisation, sustaining youth participation and balancing rapid growth with institutional ability.

“The progress recorded under the five-point agenda are all products of collective effort and divine grace.

“Though much has been achieved, much more remains to be done. The foundation has been laid; it is now our collective responsibility to sustain, strengthen, and advance the vision.”

In his remarks, the Zonal Chairman of NASFAT in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Mr Yusuf Yahyah, represented by Vice-Zonal Chairman Abdulrahim Aliyu, commended the outgoing executive of Kebbi branch for their sacrifice and hard work, which had resulted in uplifting the society to a higher level in the state.

He urged the new executive to be dedicated, ready to sacrifice a lot for the society and always be responsible in their duties.

A former chairman of the branch, Mr Abdulazeez Nura, charged the new executive to bring all the old members of the branch back into the fold of the society, saying that such efforts would improve the strength and influence of the society in the state.

The Chairman of the Elders Council in the zone, Mr Surajudeen Atanda Sahabi, appealed to the new executive to start working from where the immediate past executive stopped and ensure unity among members.