From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has condoled the Ubandoman Gwandu on the demise of his mother, Hajiya Balaraba.

Hajiya Balaraba passed away this Sunday after a protracted illness.

During a condolence visit to the official residence of the Ubandoman Gwandu, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim, in Birnin Kebbi, Governor Nasir Idris prayed to Allah to forgive the late Hajiya Balaraba and grant her eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus.

The Governor further beseeched Allah to give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Special prayers were held for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

The Ubandoman Gwandu, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim, thanked the Governor for the condolence visit and prayed to Allah to reward him abundantly.

Aged 95, the late Hajiya Balaraba Aisha is survived by twelve children, among whom is the present Ubandoman Gwandu, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq.