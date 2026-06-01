Kashim faults Abubakar’s bid to return to Bauchi Government House

From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Bauchi State and former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim, has criticised former Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar’s decision to seek a return to the Government House, describing it as a political miscalculation.

Kashim made the remarks while speaking with journalists in Bauchi on Friday, where he expressed confidence that Bauchi voters would determine the outcome of the 2027 governorship election regardless of political godfathers or federal backing.

Responding to questions on how he intends to challenge candidates of the APC and APM, Kashim said his campaign would rely on the support of the people and divine intervention.

According to him, the influence of powerful political interests has never guaranteed victory in Bauchi politics, citing the 2019 election in which Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar lost despite being the incumbent governor and enjoying the backing of the ruling APC and the Federal Government.

Kashim argued that if he were in Abubakar’s position, he would not have considered contesting again after previously being rejected by voters.

“If I were M.A. Abubakar, I would not have sought a second term. The people of Bauchi are observant and know what they want. At the appropriate time, we will present the facts before the people and allow them to judge,” he said.

The former SSG also referenced an Islamic proverb, saying a believer should not put his hand into a snake’s hole twice, suggesting that repeating a failed political venture could lead to the same outcome.

Kashim further maintained that Bauchi voters have a history of rejecting imposed successors and making independent political decisions, insisting that neither incumbency nor political influence can override the will of the electorate.

He expressed confidence that the NDC would take its message directly to the people and secure their mandate in the next election.

“People of Bauchi know those who can work for them. When they are satisfied with a leader, they support him, and when they are not, no amount of influence can change their minds,” Kashim stated.