Kano probes town planning regulation breaches

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has inaugurated a seven-member committee to investigate persistent violations of town planning regulations and the proliferation of poorly regulated developments across the state.

Inaugurating the committee in his office, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Faruk Ibrahim, said the failure to comply with laws governing physical planning and development control had become a major challenge for the government.

He noted that the trend was undermining efforts to promote orderly urban development, improve infrastructure, and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the metropolitan centre.

According to the SSG, reports of increasing neglect of development control measures necessitated the establishment of the committee. He said the panel would thoroughly examine the operations of the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) and identify factors responsible for the persistent violations of planning regulations across the state.

The seven-member committee is chaired by Aliyu Dalhatu Sani, Director-General of KANGIS, while the Provost of the Anti-Corruption Institute, Barrister Rahma Mallam, will serve as secretary.

The SSG recalled that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had, a few weeks ago, approved the constitution of the committee to identify and halt illegal structures in parts of the Kano metropolis, particularly in Nasarawa, Tarauni, Fagge and other affected local government areas.

Responding, the committee chairman, Aliyu Dalhatu Sani, assured the government that members would diligently carry out the assignment in line with the committee’s terms of reference.

The committee is expected to submit its report within three weeks of its inauguration.