Kano pilgrims’ departure to Saudi Arabia rescheduled

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced that Max Air has adjusted the departure date for the transportation of intending pilgrims from Kano to Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

Director-General of the Board, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim-Matawalle, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the board, Sulaiman Dederi on Tuesday in Kano.

He said the inaugural flight earlier scheduled for May 14, will now depart on May 15, following recent adjustments to flight arrangements.

According to him, the pilgrims affected are those from Dala, Fagge, Gwale and Ungogo Local Government Areas of the state.

“All intending pilgrims from all the local governments who were initially scheduled to travel on May 14, should take note of the new departure date,” he said.

Ibrahim-Matawalle also expressed appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of intending pilgrims.

He assured them that adequate arrangements has been made to ensure smooth and successful airlift operation adding that relevant updates or reporting schedules would be communicated accordingly.