Kano PDP endorses Jonathan as flagbearer, condemns disruption of PDP Special National Convention.

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown its weight behind the resolve of the PDP leadership to appoint the former President, Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate.

Addressing a press conference in the state on Monday, Kano State Chairman of the party, Yusuf Ado Kibya indicated that they have reviewed the decision of their national leadership regarding the presidential candidacy of former President Goodluck Jonathan and were satisfied with it.

“We acknowledge and respect the processes that led to this decision and affirm our support for their right to determine the party’s national trajectory, within the framework of our constitution and legal guidelines,” he declared.

He added that “Our regional chapter remains aligned with the party’s broad objectives and will engage in constructive dialogue to advance PDP’s mission across Kano and Nigeria.”

Yusuf also condemned in the strongest terms the recent disruption of the party’s Special National Convention in Abuja by political hoodlums.

“The action undermines the principles of democracy, free association, and constitutional rights that Nigeria’s political system is built upon,” he charged.

He insisted that the action was a threat to a peaceful, inclusive, and competitive democracy.

He called on all actors to uphold the rule of law, to respect civil liberties, and to pursue political engagement through lawful, peaceful, and constructive means.

He also stressed that the PDP remained a credible, competitive, and formidable force both in the state and in national politics.

He pledged that the PDP would work tirelessly to earn the votes and trust of Kano people, and would focus on delivering policies that create jobs, improve security, and enhance essential services. End