From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government has inaugurated a committee to investigate and manage the aftermath of the recent fire outbreak at the GSM market situated at the Farm Centre in the state.

The committee, inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, on behalf of the State Governor was charged to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the fire incident.

The Committee was also charged to assess the extent of damage and recommend practical measures to forestall future occurrences.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Governor emphasized the need for a transparent and well-coordinated donation process, warning against any attempt to politicize the support efforts.

He urged individuals, organizations, and well-meaning Nigerians, who wished to assist the affected traders to channel all donations and support through the Committee or through the official bank account designated by the state government.

The committee is chaired by the Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Nasiru Sule Garo, and included the representatives from key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), security agencies, traders’ associations, and the private sector.

However, the condition that support and donations should be channeled through the state government or passed through committee’s bank account may not go down well with members of the opposition party or stakeholders outside the government quarters.

Not to forget, the Deputy Senate President of the Senate, Barau I Jibrin had on Sunday, pledged a N200m worth of gadgets to the traders to cushion the effects of the inferno. He had also pledged a donation of one Hilux vehicle, five motorcycles, a pedestrian bridge, and 1,000 solar street lights to boost the market’s security.