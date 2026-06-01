Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 9 Headquarters, Umuahia, Kanayo Uzuegbu.

In a statement yesterday, Kalu described the late senior police officer as a dedicated, disciplined and highly professional officer who served Nigeria with honour and commitment throughout his distinguished career.

The former Senate Chief Whip said Uzuegbu made significant contributions to the maintenance of peace, security and public order, particularly in the South-East region, noting that his death was a painful loss to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation.

According to Kalu, the late AIG’s dedication to duty and unwavering commitment to national service earned him respect among his colleagues and the communities he served.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Inspector-General of Police, officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, the governments and people of Imo and Abia states, the people of Njaba Local Government Area, as well as the family of the deceased.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of the late police officer and asked God to grant his family, colleagues and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

“His dedication to duty, professionalism and commitment to national service will be remembered. May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort all those he left behind,” he stated.

Until his death, Uzuegbu served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 9 Headquarters, Umuahia, where he supervised policing activities across states within the zone.