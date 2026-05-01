L-R: Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (NorthWest) Abdullahi Yakassi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Special Duties and Director of Communication, Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Tunde Rahman and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi during the inspection of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital built by Kaduna State Government during the NorthWest Renewed Hope Ambassadors Projects Tour in Kaduna on Friday, May 1, 2026