From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
The presidential media team has praised the rapid infrastructural transformation in Kaduna State under Governor Uba Sani, crediting President Bola Tinubu’s fiscal reforms for boosting state funding. This commendation followed a tour of key federal and state projects across Nigeria’s North-West.
Led by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the team inspected the 35-kilometre Gadan Gayan–Gwaraji–Kujama road, which connects 76 farming communities in the Igabi, Kajuru, and Chikun Local Government Areas. The delegation also visited the multi-billion-naira Skills Acquisition Centre and the 300-bed Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital. Other members of the team included Sunday Dare (Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications), Tunde Rahman (Senior Special Assistant on Media and Special Duties), Otega Ogra (Senior Special Assistant on Digital Engagement and New Media), and Tope Ajayi (Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity).
The tour, initiated by the Governor Hope Uzodimma-led Renewed Hope Ambassadors, also included officials from the Ministries of Transportation and Works, alongside Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, the Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement in the North-West.
Speaking at a state banquet attended by the team and over 50 journalists, Onanuga hailed Kaduna’s progress as evidence of the effective use of resources.
“The administration of Governor Uba Sani has effectively leveraged these resources to address critical infrastructure gaps and improve the quality of life for residents,” Onanuga said.
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He added, “Governor Uba Sani has a history as a human rights activist and a fighter for democracy. What he has demonstrated today is that he was not just an armchair critic—given the opportunity, he pursues the public good. Some communities in Kaduna went without roads for two decades. Governor Uba Sani is now opening up the state and developing every part of it. When I return to Abuja, I will tell Mr President that the money his government has been giving to states is being put to work in Kaduna.”
Governor Sani urged Nigerians to stay vigilant against opposition efforts to disrupt democracy. While thanking the team for spotlighting Kaduna’s projects under the Tinubu administration, he warned against “self-serving narratives” from power-hungry groups.
“Some of us lost our freedoms. We went to detention. We fought for this democracy. At that time, many journalists lost their freedoms—some even lost their lives. We’re talking about the likes of Bagauda Kaltho, Dele Giwa, and many others. I vividly remember a night here in Kaduna, with myself, Comrade Shehu Sani, and many other comrades, together with Bagauda Kaltho. In the middle of the meeting, some of us left for another meeting. Bagauda Kaltho went straight to the Durbar Hotel in Kaduna. An hour later, we learned that the military junta had killed him. It could have been any one of us,” Sani said.
He commended Onanuga, Dare, and Rahman for defending democracy through rejoinders and past struggles, noting, “Many times, I see Bayo Onanuga and Sunday Dare writing rejoinders. Some people ask why, but they may not understand the answer. People must realise that we had many sleepless nights in the past, fighting for democracy.”
The tour extended to the Kaduna–Kano–Jigawa–Katsina–Maradi Railway. Abdullahi Yakubu, the Project Desk Officer for the Kaduna–Kano section at the Federal Ministry of Transportation, reported 68 per cent completion on the 203-kilometre stretch, with full completion targeted for December 2026.
“A significant portion of the remaining work is concentrated on a major bridge connecting Rigasa to the Afaka-Mando axis, which forms a crucial stretch of the route linking Kaduna to Zaria. Completing this bridge is key to ensuring seamless rail connectivity along the corridor. Work is progressing in line with project timelines,” Yakubu said.