Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa tighten grip on food production amid insecurity

Amid widespread insecurity, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, and Jigawa states have moved to scale up food production.

This is even as the federal government, through the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), distributed 100,800 bags of fertiliser under the Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme (FISP) to 25,200 North-West farmers.

NADF Executive Secretary, Mohamad Ibrahim, said the initiative was designed to reduce production costs, improve access to quality farm inputs and boost food production.

Ibrahim, at the flag-off exercise in Katsina State at the weekend, explained that each beneficiary would receive four bags of fully subsidised fertiliser, while each participating state would receive 20,160 bags for distribution to 5,040 farmers identified through state governments and the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN).

According to him, the North-West intervention forms part of a nationwide scheme that will see 515,720 bags of fertiliser distributed to 128,930 smallholder farmers across the country.

He noted that the fertilisers are locally produced, traceable and clearly marked “Not for Sale” to prevent diversion.

He added that NADF had also concluded plans to deploy more than 1,800 extension advisory workers nationwide to support farmers with technical guidance and best practices.

The NADF boss highlighted the agency’s ongoing interventions in the region, including support for more than 5,000 ginger farmers affected by blight in Kaduna State and assistance to flood-affected onion farmers in Kebbi and Sokoto states.

On his part, Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda lauded President Tinubu for prioritising agriculture, describing the fertiliser support scheme as a strategic intervention aimed at increasing productivity and strengthening food security.

Also, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari said the initiative was a demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting smallholder farmers while boosting local fertiliser production.

Kyari noted that the intervention aligns with the State of Emergency on Food Security declared by President Tinubu, which is expected to contribute to increased agricultural output, job creation and improved food security nationwide.