Kaduna Central: Shettima warns against imposition of candidate

By Sunday Ani

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and aspirant for the Kaduna Central senatorial seat, Yerima Shettima, has cautioned against alleged moves to impose a consensus candidate for the zone ahead of the 2027 elections, warning that such a development could weaken the ruling party’s cohesion and electoral prospects.

In a statement, he alleged that attempts to adopt a consensus arrangement were capable of creating internal divisions within the party and diminishing support for President Bola Tinubu in the state.

He argued that Kaduna Central remains politically strategic to the party and should not be subjected to what he described as undemocratic practices capable of alienating loyal party members and grassroots supporters.

The senatorial aspirant, who claimed that he enjoys significant support across the seven local government areas in the zone, condemned the reported endorsement of a former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, as a consensus candidate, describing it as a move that could undermine internal democracy within the party.

According to him, denying aspirants the opportunity to test their popularity through transparent primaries would weaken confidence in the party’s internal processes and could trigger disaffection among party faithful.

He maintained that only a credible and transparent primary election would produce a candidate with the legitimacy required to galvanise support for the APC in the senatorial zone and strengthen Tinubu’s re-election prospects.

He also urged the national leadership of the APC, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani and other stakeholders to guarantee a level playing field for all aspirants contesting the Kaduna Central senatorial ticket.

He specifically advocated for the adoption of direct primaries, insisting that party members should be allowed to freely choose the party’s candidate.

He further vowed to resist any attempt to impose a candidate through all lawful political and legal channels, while reaffirming his loyalty to the APC and support for the administrations of President Tinubu and Governor Sani

He stressed that free and credible primaries remained essential to preserving party unity, strengthening internal democracy and ensuring electoral victory for the APC in Kaduna Central and beyond.

“We strongly reject the so-called consensus arrangement in its entirety. Kaduna Central cannot be sacrificed on the altar of political manipulation and backroom deals,” he insisted.