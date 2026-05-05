JUST IN: Reps members dump ADC, defect to NDC

No less than 17 members of the House of Representatives defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday.

The development was announced on the floor of the House during plenary, most notably that of Leke Abejide, who defected from the ADC to the NDC.

Those who defected to the NDC are Yusuf Datti, Uchenna Okonkwo, Adamu Wakili, Thaddeus Attah, George Ozodinobi, Lilian Orogbu, Oluwaseyi Sowunmi, Peter Aniekwe, Mukhtar Zakari, George Oluwande, and Munachim Umezuruike.

Others are Emeka Idu, Jesse Onuakalusi, Ifeanyi Uzokwe, Afam Ogene and Abdulhakeem Ado.

Details later…