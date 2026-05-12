JUST IN: Alexx Ekubo dies at 40 after long battle with cancer

By Rita Okoye

Famous Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has died. Family sources said he died on Monday, May 11, 2026, after a long battle with cancer. He was 40 years old.

His whereabouts had been a concern to many, as he had been absent from social media for quite some time.

Ekubo’s last post on social media was in December 2024, shortly after his marriage engagement was called off.

Alex was renowned for his versatility as an actor and his good looks.

His colleagues have taken to social media to express shock over his sudden demise.

More details to follow….