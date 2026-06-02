From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on Tuesday inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) charged with organising the 27th Democracy Day celebration, urging immediate action to ensure a modest but purposeful commemoration of Nigeria’s democratic journey.
According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, speaking at the inauguration held at the Shehu Shagari Complex, Akume described Democracy Day as a moment for the nation to reflect on “the resilience, courage and determination of Nigerians who made immense sacrifices in the struggle for democratic governance.”
“We pay glowing tribute to the heroes of the June 12, 1993 struggle and to the late Chief MKO Abiola,” he said. “Their sacrifice and commitment to democracy led to the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day. The democratic values and institutions we strengthen today are founded on their struggles.”
The SGF said the anniversary offers the Federal Government an opportunity to showcase achievements, reaffirm commitment to democratic ideals, and demonstrate progress in strengthening institutions and national development under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.
“With only ten days to the June 12 anniversary, members must commence work immediately to ensure the successful execution of all activities,” he said. “In line with the mood of the nation and our commitment to fiscal responsibility, this year’s activities will be modest but purposeful.”
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Akume listed the approved programme of events, which includes a World Press Conference on June 4; Special Juma’at Prayers on June 5; an Inter-denominational Church Service on June 7; a Democracy Day Public Lecture on June 9; Youth and Women-oriented programmes on June 10; a Presidential Broadcast and a Joint Address to the National Assembly by President Tinubu on June 12; and a Democracy Day Gala Night the same day.
The committee has been divided into sub-committees to handle specific activities, and the Secretariat will circulate terms of reference and membership for each sub-committee, the SGF said. He directed sub-committee secretaries to submit budgets promptly for consideration to ensure smooth implementation.
Akume formally inaugurated the committee with himself as chairman. Members include the ministers of Information and National Orientation, Interior, the Federal Capital Territory, Health, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, and Defence; the National Security Adviser; presidential special advisers on policy coordination, information and strategy, and media and public communications; heads of security agencies; the Director-General of the National Sports Commission; commanders and several permanent secretaries. The Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office will serve as Member/Secretary.
The committee’s terms of reference are to plan, organise, and execute all approved activities for the June 12 anniversary; co-opt any relevant organisations or individuals; document all activities for posterity; and carry out any other assignment necessary for successful implementation.
“We expect this committee to deliver a successful and memorable celebration that appropriately reflects Nigeria’s democratic achievements and aspirations,” Akume said. “I urge all stakeholders to work collaboratively so the 27th Democracy Day serves as a worthy tribute to our democratic heroes and a reaffirmation of our commitment to democratic governance.”