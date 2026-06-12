June 12: Democracy has brought light to Abia -Otti

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti said democracy has made light to shine on the path of the state and brought in progress that is irreversible.

Governor Otti equally stated that democracy has empowered the people of the state to take control of their destiny, adding that the people may have been disappointed with their choices a few times but the good news was that their refusal to give up did ultimately pay off.

Otti who stated these in his Democracy Day message to people of the state on Friday, said Abia is better today because the people kept faith with democracy, refusing to be frustrated by the disappointments that attended previous endeavours.

“Through enormous investments in infrastructure, human capital development, public welfare, security and other frontlines of progress, we have demonstrated that freedom and genuine development need not be at conflict.

“The pride of our land is being restored, not by the benevolence of an individual dictator, but rather for the singular reason that our people took the opportunity that democracy offers to elect leaders who appreciate the thrust of public office.”

The Governor called for the evaluation of progress the country has made since the dawn of the Fourth Republic in May 1999 and the 1993 presidential election won by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, which was annulled by the military.

“The point of looking back is not to cast blames or point fingers for subpar outcomes but to shape behaviour and reset priorities.”

The Governor said the years between 1993 and 1999 were defined by the courage and resilience of Nigerians who made very difficult sacrifices to remove Nigeria from the shackles of military dictatorship; adding that they held nothing back, not even their lives.

“A great price was paid to restore democracy to this land. It then follows that we have to regularly remind ourselves that the rights, freedom and privileges we enjoy today are borne from the toil and tears of thousands of men and women who refused to give in to the threats and shenanigans of military dictatorship.”

Otti regretted that many of those who fought through multiple trenches to defeat the terror of leadership by the barrel of the gun are no longer alive, but expressed joy in the fact they left eternal lessons in courage, patriotism and faith.

Otti said millions of Nigerians are not happy that their pre-1993 expectations have not been met and that it would be uncharitable to dismiss the legitimate concerns of such people.

The Governor said many may have witnessed the setbacks and disappointments of the Fourth Republic, especially in the areas of the welfare and security of the people, but refused to share in the pessimism of those who insist that it has been all doom and gloom.

“We do not look back to remain stuck in the past but to identify the points of disconnect between the dreams of yesterday and the reality of the hour. The exploits of our heroes past are proofs that we are capable of great things. The men and women who gave their last full measure of devotion that democracy may flourish in our country deserve our eternal gratitude for lighting the torch of liberty that we now carry forward.”

Otti reminded the people that as they mark the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, they should do a rethink on their disposition to the ideals and values that sustained the pro-democracy efforts of the last decade of the 20th century in Nigeria.