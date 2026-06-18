Joshua makes new offer to Fury ahead of mega-fight

Anthony Joshua has invited Tyson Fury to face off with him after his return to the ring next month.

Joshua and Fury have signed to fight each other but no date or venue has been announced. And after Eddie Hearn insisted the fight would be staged in the UK, it has now emerged that the USA is the frontrunner with Las Vegas a possible destination for the all-British fight 10 years in the making.

Fury called on Joshua to join him in the ring following his win over Arslanbek Makhmudov in April but his rival declined, insisting he would only do so when the fight was signed. Joshua himself will return to the ring next month against Kristian Prenga and is now ready to face off with his fellow former heavyweight world champion.

“Looking at it like this, that is a very iconic moment,” he told Matchroom while watching a video of Fury demanding he join him in the ring. “Now i need to go in there and do the job and get the W. Come to Saudi July 25 and I’ll welcome you into the ring. If you’re serious, come out and we can get talking then.

“They’ve dangled the carrot in front of me saying if I beat Prenga I can fight Tyson Fury, so I’m fully locked in on getting the job done because thats the fight I dream of. It’s a big opportunity for me and this year is a big year for me. Now I know the fight is signed and sealed, he’s more than welcome to step in the ring and he’ll he the last hurdle of 2026.”

Joshua will fight for the first time since he was involved in a fatal car crash last December. And earlier this month he said: “What does boxing give me? It gives me an opportunity to work. I’m a contractor, this is a contract, this is my job so I’ve got an opportunity to work.

“You have to put a road map in front of a fighter and show them what is point one, point two, point three. It gives purpose and focus. I know what my year looks like. Give me the opportunity to fight Prenga, give me the opportunity to fight Fury, give me the opportunity to fight for the championship.

“It ain’t about looking past anyone, it’s just knowing your purpose and knowing your steps forward and moving up the ladder. I’ve got a clear goal, I know what this year is about, I know how tough this year is going to be. I’ve been training hard, that’s my life.”