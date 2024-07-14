Jos school collapse: NCWS demands action to ensure safety of children

By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) expressed profound sorrow over the school building collapse in Jos, Plateau State, which occurred last Friday, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries to pupils and teachers.

In a statement signed by Acting National President Mrs Geraldine Etuk, the NCWS extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.

Etuk stressed that the incident should serve as a wake-up call to relevant authorities, urging them to implement measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

“The safety and well-being of our children is paramount, and this tragedy underscores the urgent need for stringent measures to address the condition of school buildings across our nation,” Etuk stated.

The NCWS called on the government to:

Immediately initiate thorough inspections of all school buildings, prioritising those in dilapidated conditions, to identify and address structural weaknesses.

Ensure regular maintenance checks and strictly enforce building codes and safety standards for all educational institutions, implementing penalties for non-compliance.

Provide adequate funding for the renovation and reconstruction of unsafe school buildings.

Involve local communities, particularly women and parents, in the decision-making process related to school infrastructure.

Develop and implement comprehensive emergency response plans for schools to address potential hazards swiftly.

“This tragedy has highlighted the profound impact that inadequate or poor infrastructure can have on women and children, who are often the most vulnerable members of our society,” Etuk said. “The NCWS remains committed to advocating for the rights and safety of women and children, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that such preventable tragedies are nibbed in the bud.”