From Lukman Olabiyi

The Joint Muslims’ Action Forum (JOMAF), Osun State chapter, has declared its support for the re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke, citing what it described as his outstanding commitment to good governance, religious inclusiveness and the welfare of the Muslim community in the state.

The endorsement was made during a meeting between Governor Adeleke and the leadership of JOMAF at the Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo, led by the forum’s chairman, Alhaji Kola Usman.

Speaking at the engagement, Chairman of the Islamic Religious Engagement for the Governor’s re-election bid, Sheikh Imam Abdullahi Olohunlomoerue, highlighted several initiatives of the Adeleke administration that have positively impacted Muslims and Islamic institutions across Osun State.

He described the governor as a true friend of Muslims whose policies have promoted religious harmony, inclusiveness, and equal opportunities for all faith groups in the state.

Addressing issues raised by the forum, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Alhaji Muniru Adebayo Raji, assured the delegation of the administration’s continued commitment to addressing the concerns of citizens and stakeholders.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Teslim Adekunle Igbalaye, pledged immediate government attention to one of the key requests presented by the forum, emphasizing that the Adeleke administration remains responsive and people-oriented.

In their remarks, JOMAF leaders expressed satisfaction with the explanations provided by government officials and commended the governor for what they described as unprecedented support for Muslims, Islamic development, and inclusive governance.

The forum further pledged continued prayers and cooperation for the success of the administration, while assuring Governor Adeleke of its readiness to mobilise members and the wider Muslim community across the state in support of his re-election bid.

According to the group, the governor’s developmental achievements and commitment to the welfare of residents have earned him widespread support among Muslims in Osun State.

Responding, Governor Adeleke thanked JOMAF for its contributions to peace, unity, and development in the state. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to fairness, justice, and the advancement of all religious communities, regardless of faith affiliation.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials, leaders of JOMAF, and members of the Islamic Religious Engagement Committee.

Special prayers were offered for the continued success of the Adeleke administration, peace and stability in Osun State, and the prosperity of its people.