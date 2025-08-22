Quenton Marselles Brown, the father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man in a parking lot in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metro Police disclosed that 57-year-old Brown was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Centre after the incident, which occurred on Wednesday.

The suspect first appeared in court on Thursday, and his bail was set at $300,000.

A report obtained by Las Vegas-based News 3 revealed that witnesses told police that the argument started when Brown “dinged” the door of a neighbouring car while exiting his own sports utility vehicle.

According to the report, Brown stabbed the victim multiple times after his back was turned, the victim suffering wounds to his back, his upper right chest and a defensive wound to his hand.

Brown fled the scene but was arrested afterwards, and the victim was hospitalised.

Brown’s attorney, Arnold Weinstock, who spoke with News 3, stated that his client “was trying to defend himself” and that the $300,000 bond was “excessive.”