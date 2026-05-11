JAMB, stakeholders to decide 2026 admission guidelines today

• S/Leone Deputy Education Minister leads VCs, others to understudy JAMB’s CAPS

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Guidelines for the 2026 admission exercise into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria will be considered and adopted on Monday.

Spokesman of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the decisions would be adopted at the 2026 JAMB Policy Meeting, which will be chaired by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

Heads of tertiary institutions, including vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts, as well as heads of agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Education, are expected to participate in the meeting.

JAMB noted that the outcome of the meeting would officially mark the commencement of the 2026/2027 admission exercise.

Nearly two million candidates participated in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB in April.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Education of Sierra Leone, Mr. Sarjoh Aziz Kamara, alongside two Vice-Chancellors from Sierra Leonean universities, Prof. Edwin Momoh, Vice-Chancellor of Ernest Bai Koroma University of Science and Technology; and Prof. Bashiru Koroma, Vice-Chancellor of Njala University, are in Nigeria to understudy the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB) Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

Dr. Benjamin, who disclosed this on Sunday, said the visit was in preparation for Sierra Leone’s plan to establish a body similar to JAMB to streamline its admission process.

He said the delegation was, over the weekend, taken through the examination and admission processes at JAMB headquarters in Bwari.

He added that the delegation would participate in the Policy Meeting and also witness firsthand how critical stakeholders are actively carried along in the admission value chain.

According to him, the Sierra Leonean delegation expressed profound appreciation to the Board, noting that the growing admission population in their country has posed serious challenges and that the Nigerian model offers practical solutions to issues they had long sought to address.

“Indeed, one can only imagine what Nigeria’s admission system would have looked like without JAMB. Those clamouring for the scrapping of the Board may better appreciate its strategic importance should such a situation ever arise,” the delegation stated.