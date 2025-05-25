Alarmed about exam malpractices

By Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the results of the recently conducted 2025 UTME re-sit examination for candidates at centres impacted by the unfortunate incident.

In a statement on Sunday, JAMB spokesman Dr Fabian Benjamin noted that of the 336,845 candidates who were eventually scheduled, after isolated good sessions of the affected centres were excluded and their previously unverified candidates were added, 21,082 were absent.

Despite the ongoing enquiries, performance analysis remains consistent (between 11% in 2013 and 34% in 2016) with results from the past twelve years.

JAMB asked candidates who participated in the examination to go ahead and check their results.