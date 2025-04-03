From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the notification slip for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock exam is now ready to print.

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, shared this in a statement on Thursday. He told candidates who signed up for the mock-UTME during registration to take note.

Dr. Fabian explained that the slip has key details. It includes the exam date, venue, time, and other must-know facts for taking the test smoothly.

He said, “Candidates are encouraged to print their notification slip starting from Thursday, April 3, 2025. This will allow ample time to make necessary logistical arrangements to access their assigned centres within the chosen examination towns.”

He added that the mock-UTME is set for Thursday, 10 April 2025. The main UTME will begin on Friday, 25 April 2025.

He urged candidates to print their slips early. Also, he advised them to check out their exam centres a day or two before the test. “This preparation will ensure a smooth experience on the day of the examination,” he noted.

Here’s how to print the slip:

Go to www.jamb.gov.ng.

Click “2025 Mock Slip Printing.”

Type your registration number and hit “Print Examination Slip.”