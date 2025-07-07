By Philip Nwosu

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Western Zone has frowned at the the call made by the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) on President Bola Tinubu to remove the pipeline pipeline surveillance contract from Tantita Security Services Limited on Urhobo territory.

This was made known in a statement jointly signed by the Association’s chairman, Comrade Nicholas Igarama, Barr. Ebi Joshua Olowolayemo, Secretary, and Comrade Tare Magbei, Information Officer.

The statement reads in parts: “The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Western Zone, receives with great displeasure, the call by the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) on President Bola Tinubu to remove the pipeline surveillance contract from Tantita Security Services Limited on Urhobo territory.

“Council is not only taken back by this display of grave immaturity by a critical organization such as the UPU. We are concerned that the body may have lost touch with its formation values, which include building strength in unity and good neighbourliness.

“For the purpose of alarming the gullible general public with the right information, it is expedient to clarify that the contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) by the Federal Government was not on ethnic basis, but solely on the ground of competence.

“In fact, the contract was only awarded after an open bidding and rigorous screening processes that supposedly qualified Urhobos were not denied from taking part.

“The company has, over time, lived out competence in delivering the terms of its contract with the Government, which is evident in the steady rise of the country’s oil production volume as it approaches the 2 million bpd mark.

“To refresh our memories, this same job was handled by Capt. Hosa Okunbo of Edo State for more than 8 years, covering Urhobo territories without a word from the UPU, perhaps because the company didn’t stop illegal bunkering activities in their areas, which drastically reduced the oil production volume of the country, making it difficult for other companies to operate.

“It Is within the rights of the UPU to seek perceived benefits due Urhobo nation from all arms of government. However, doing such at the altar of whipping ethnic sentiments is a misstep, too overt to ignore knowing fully well the number of Urhobo contractors working freely without issues or blackmail in Ijaw territories.

“This blunderous misstep, if left uncorrected, could snowball into a sustained blackmail against an Ijaw-owned firm and a further whip up of the already existing tension in Warri and its environs.

“The IYC Western Zone by this means, charges the UPU to refrain from its attempt to undermine the groundbreaking achievements of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited as a frontline army in the fight against illegal oil bunkering, oil theft and protection of oil facilities within its coverage areas.

“We extend our calls to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ignore the calls from the UPU and all quarters to rescind Tantita’s engagement based on the competence and impeccable results the company has consistently produced, as these calls are born out of ethnic sentiments due to the management of TSSNL living up to its expectations.

“In fact, we call on the president to expand the scope of the running contract as Tantita’s commitment to boosting the nation’s oil production volumes is obviously unwavering.

“The council also extends its call to Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori – Executive Governor of Delta State, to as a matter of urgency, intervene and douse the brewing tension in Warri and environs, particularly the coordinated attacks on well-meaning Ijaws by its Urhobo brothers and Itsekiris alike.

“Conclusively, we charge Tantita to remain resolute in its course to sustain the fight against oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, and its all-around impactful Corporate Social Responsibilities approach.”