Ivory Coast World Cup star Wahi under probe over alleged spot-fixing

Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi is under investigation by French authorities over allegations of spot-fixing linked to a Ligue 1 match, according to a report by The Athletic.

The 23-year-old forward, currently representing the Elephants at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was reportedly arrested and questioned by police in May as part of an inquiry into suspected organised sports corruption, fraud and money laundering.

Investigators are examining claims that Wahi deliberately sought a yellow card during a Ligue 1 match between Nice and Metz on May 17, following suspicious betting activity linked to the booking market.

A spokesperson for the Marseille public prosecutor’s office confirmed that a 23-year-old Ligue 1 player was arrested on May 29 and later released after questioning, adding that investigations remain ongoing.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) also confirmed it is monitoring the case but said no disciplinary proceedings have been opened at this stage due to the ongoing police investigation.

Despite the probe, Wahi remains available for Ivory Coast and featured in the Elephants’ 1-0 victory over Ecuador at the World Cup earlier this week.

No charges have been announced, and the player continues to enjoy the presumption of innocence while investigations continue.