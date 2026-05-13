Iran’s capital hit by fresh earthquake as tremor jolts Tehran suburbs

By Lawrence Agbo

A fresh earthquake struck Tehran late Tuesday night, shaking parts of the Iranian capital and nearby suburbs, though no immediate casualties or damage were reported.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor measured 4.3 in magnitude and occurred at about 11:46 p.m. local time.

However, Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, reported the quake as a 4.6 magnitude event, saying it struck in the Pardis area, located east of Tehran, at a depth of around 10 kilometres.

The broadcaster added that the tremor was also felt in Karaj, a suburb situated about 40 kilometres west of the capital, causing concern among residents in surrounding areas.

Despite the panic, authorities said there were no immediate reports of injuries or destruction linked to the incident.

Iran is regarded as one of the most seismically active countries in the world because it lies along the complex boundary where the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.

This location makes the country highly vulnerable to frequent earthquakes, many of which have caused major destruction due to shallow epicentres and weak infrastructure.

Among the deadliest was the 1990 Rudbar-Tarom earthquake, a 7.4 magnitude disaster that killed more than 40,000 people.

Another devastating incident occurred in 2003 when the Bam earthquake, measuring 6.6 in magnitude, claimed over 26,000 lives and left widespread destruction across the region.