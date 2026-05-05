Iran warns ships as US moves to reopen Hormuz route

Iran has warned ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz to coordinate with its authorities, escalating tensions after the United States launched a naval effort to escort stranded vessels through the strategic oil corridor.

The warning followed President Donald Trump’s announcement of “Project Freedom,” a US-led operation aimed at guiding commercial ships trapped in the strait, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

Trump said the mission would deploy US naval support to help free vessels stalled in the waterway, marking Washington’s first direct attempt to reopen the route since tensions with Iran escalated.

Following the announcement, the Joint Maritime Information Center said the US had created an enhanced security zone south of the main shipping route and advised mariners to coordinate closely with Omani authorities because of expected traffic and heightened risks.

The centre also warned that sailing close to the usual traffic separation route “should be considered extremely hazardous due to the presence of mines that have not been fully surveyed and mitigated.”

Responding, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said vessels and shipping operators must deal directly with Tehran to guarantee safe passage through the strait.

He said, “Ships, their owners and shipping companies know well that to ensure their security and safety, they need to coordinate with relevant bodies in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iranian and US authorities also issued conflicting accounts over the first movements under the operation. Iranian media claimed a US warship attempting to navigate near Jask was struck after ignoring a warning from the Iranian navy.

“The frigate, which was sailing in violation of navigation and maritime safety rules near (the port of) Jask, was targeted by a missile attack after ignoring a warning from the Iranian navy,” Iran’s Fars news agency reported.

It added, “The American frigate that was hit was unable to continue its journey and was forced to turn back and flee the area.”

The US Central Command, however, said American guided-missile destroyers were supporting the mission and that two US-flagged merchant vessels had already crossed the strait safely, underscoring the growing standoff over one of the world’s most sensitive energy chokepoints.