Iran says US naval blockade will fail, warns of deeper Gulf crisis

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned the United States’ naval blockade of Iranian ports, warning that the move will only worsen tensions in the Gulf and disrupt global energy flows.

Speaking on Thursday, Pezeshkian said any attempt to restrict Iran’s maritime access violates international law and will not achieve Washington’s objectives.

“Any attempt to impose a maritime blockade or restrictions is contrary to international law and is doomed to fail,” he said in a statement.

He added that the blockade would not improve regional security but would instead heighten instability in the Persian Gulf, a region already under intense pressure following weeks of military confrontation.

The US imposed the blockade on April 13, shortly after a ceasefire brought a halt to direct hostilities between the two countries. Since then, Iran has kept the Strait of Hormuz closed, cutting off one of the world’s most important oil and gas shipping routes.

Iran has also stepped up its rhetoric. Mohsen Rezaei, a senior military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that Tehran would not tolerate a prolonged blockade and would respond if the restrictions remain in place.

He said any fresh conflict could have serious consequences for US forces in the region, including possible attacks on American naval assets.

Iran’s Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, insisted that the blockade would not cripple the country’s energy sector, saying oil workers were operating round the clock to maintain supply and distribution.

In another sign of rising tensions, Iran’s navy commander, Shahram Irani, said the country would soon deploy newly developed naval weapons, underscoring Tehran’s readiness for any escalation in the Gulf.