Iran raises visa alarm as US World Cup preparations stall

Iran’s national football team has raised fresh concerns over uncertainty surrounding US visa approvals ahead of the 2026 World Cup, warning that the delay is already disrupting its preparations for the tournament.

Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, made the remarks on Thursday during a visit to Tijuana, where the team has relocated its training camp after earlier plans to base in Tucson, Arizona fell through.

The squad was initially expected to train in the United States, but logistical setbacks forced a shift to Mexico, complicating pre-tournament arrangements.

Speaking at a news conference, Pasandideh said Iranian officials are still awaiting clear confirmation from US authorities on whether players and staff will be granted visas.

“We don’t know whether or not they’re going to give the players their visas,” he said.

He argued that the situation places Iran at a disadvantage compared to other participating nations and questioned the fairness of the arrangement.

“The country to the north has not followed through on its responsibility of hosting the Iranian team,” he added.

Iran is scheduled to play its World Cup group-stage matches in Los Angeles and Seattle, facing New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt.

However, officials say the visa uncertainty has already affected training logistics and team preparation.

“We aren’t participating in the World Cup on equal terms,” Pasandideh said.

He also noted that the team has struggled to train under ideal conditions, citing wider regional tensions as an added complication.

Iranian football authorities are reportedly pushing for multiple-entry visas to ensure smoother movement ahead of the tournament.

The issue adds a diplomatic layer to Iran’s participation in the 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.