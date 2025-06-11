From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the people of South East to shun the celebration of June 12 declared by the Federal Government as Democracy Day.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful noted that May 30 remains a historic day for the Igbo and would not observe June 12 except the Federal Government respects and recognises Biafra Heroes Day.

“We call on all Biafrans to ignore any call for participation in June 12 related events. Until Nigeria learns to respect and honour May 30, our sacred Biafra Remembrance Day, we shall not partake in their selective history or skewed national rituals.

“This is not just about IPOB. This is about our dignity, our truth and our right to define who we are.”

Meanwhile, the pro Biafra group has insisted that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has no faction as it disowns some individuals parading themselves as authentic members of the organisation.

“We shall no longer tolerate these insulting charades in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. IPOB wishes to categorically dissociate the entire Igbo nation and the Biafra freedom movement from the recent shameful utterances by Okechukwu Isiguzoro in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“We state for the record that Isiguzoro is unknown to the Igbo race as representing any recognised wing or faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The Ohanaeze is not factionalised. The notion of a factional Ohanaeze exists only in the minds of hungry political errand boys doing the bidding of their Abuja slave masters.

“These inconsequential elements neither represent the Igbo people nor speak for Ndigbo. It is appalling that these buffoons masquerading as leaders of a non-existent faction continue their coordinated efforts to give the impression that the Igbo race is disoriented or lacks cohesion. This is a calculated insult to our heritage and identity.

“They are also woefully ignorant of Igbo history. The recent claim that Igbo land exists in only seven states of Nigeria is an outrageous falsehood. The Igbo-speaking people are indigenous to 13 states of this British-created contraption called Nigeria. Any attempt to shrink our ancestral footprint is an unforgivable betrayal.

“Let it be known that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is currently led by Senator Emmanuel Mbatta, and that remains the only recognised and respected leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body. Any individual parading himself as a factional leader is not only insulting the Igbo nation, but also daring IPOB with such impunity.

“We are equally disappointed with some sections of the Nigerian media that give oxygen to these Abuja-sponsored clowns. The same media that would not dare suggest a faction in Afenifere or the Arewa Consultative Forum are quick to publish garbage intended to diminish Ohanaeze.

“IPOB is a proud promoter of free speech, but lets everyone make their comments in their personal capacity or through their own platforms. Dragging the name of Ohanaeze into every sponsored narrative is cowardly, fraudulent and unacceptable.

“We also wish to clarify, once again, that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, whether we agree with them or not, remains the apex socio-cultural body of Ndigbo. IPOB reserves the right to criticise Ohanaeze when it errs, but we do not presume to represent it, nor should any other impostor.