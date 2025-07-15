From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has queried the continued labelling of its group as a terrorist organisation.

Spokesperson of the group Emma Powerful, in a public statement released to journalists to that effect, urged the judiciary to vacate “the illegal proscription of IPOB as null and void.”

It also added, “That all media houses cease labelling IPOB a terrorist group unless they can cite a judgement issued after a fair trial.

“That the international community take note of Nigeria’s serial abuse of anti-terrorism laws as instruments of ethnic suppression.

“That Nigerians reject the dangerous erosion of constitutional guarantees being perpetrated under the guise of national security.

“To those in doubt, let this final irony sink in: IPOB remains the only proscribed group in Nigeria willing to litigate its name to the Supreme Court. Boko Haram and ISWAP have no such interest. Ask yourselves: what kind of terrorist organisation sues for its rights?

“We are law-abiding, we are resilient, we are not terrorists. Let the courts, the world, and history record this truth,” Powerful stated.