From Stanley, Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared Friday, May 30, 2026, a sit-at-home day across Biafraland, to mark Biafra Heroes Remembrance Day, according to a statement signed by the group’s spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful.

In the statement, IPOB described the day as “a sacred day of remembrance, mourning, reflection, and honour” for Biafrans who died during the Nigerian Civil War of 1967–1970, and in subsequent incidents. The group said the observance is “not a political ritual” but “a sacred covenant with the fallen.”

IPOB called for a total shutdown of commercial, political, and social activities in towns and villages across the 13 states of Biafraland on May 30. The group said the day should be reserved for prayer, reflection, and remembrance, urging residents to avoid markets, meetings, weddings, burials, and entertainment events.

The statement paid tribute to Biafran soldiers, civilians, scientists, and mothers who died during the war, citing conditions, including blockade warfare, aerial bombardment, and starvation.

It also specifically remembered those killed during the May 30, 2016, Remembrance observances in Nkpor and Onitsha, describing them as “unarmed men and women whose only offence was gathering to honour their dead.”

IPOB further appealed to governors in the southeast and south-south regions to fly the Nigerian flag at half-mast on May 30, in honor of those who perished. “Such a gesture would not diminish anyone; rather, it would acknowledge the humanity of the dead and affirm that their lives mattered,” the statement said.

The group, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, said the annual observance is meant to ensure that the memory of those who died is preserved. “As long as one Biafran still breathes anywhere on this earth, the story of those men and women must continue to be told,” the statement read.

May 30 is observed annually by IPOB and other pro-Biafra groups as Biafra Heroes Remembrance Day. Past observances have led to widespread sit-at-home compliance in parts of the southeast, often accompanied by heightened security presence.

IPOB urged Biafrans at home and in the diaspora to observe the day “with discipline, dignity, and reverence worthy of the sacrifices made by those who came before us.”