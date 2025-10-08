By John Ogunsemore

A Nigerian identified as Ikechukwu N. has been arrested in Argentina over alleged involvement in multiple romance scams.

The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) confirmed his arrest in an X post on Tuesday.

According to the post, the suspect was captured by Argentine authorities pursuant to an INTERPOL Red Notice.

An INTERPOL Red Notice is an international alert that asks law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person with a view to extradition or similar legal action.

Ikechukwu’s capture marks the South American country’s first arrest of a Red Notice fugitive who was also the subject of an INTERPOL Silver Notice.

“The suspect is accused of orchestrating multiple romance scams involving thousands of women, and leading an international cybercrime network.

“The arrest was part of Operation Jackal, an INTERPOL-coordinated initiative targeting West African organised criminal groups,” the post reads in part.

The Silver Notice pilot project, launched in January 2025, aims to help countries trace and recover criminal assets.