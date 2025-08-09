By Sunday Ani

Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Oyelude Makama, has said he would continue to support the armed forces in its bid to defeat the insurgency.

Oba Makama, a member of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course 29, while speaking with newsmen in Kuta yesterday, when the group paid him a courtesy visit, said the efforts of the armed forces to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria would not be in vain.

Flanked by the President of NDA Regular Course 29, Commodore Bolaji Seidu (retd), the monarch said the armed forces is the unifying factor in the country, pledging the unalloyed support of class to the Nigerian armed forces.

He urged the military to continue to be patriotic and make the country proud, adding that their efforts would not be in vain.

On his advocacy for the improved budgetary allocation for the military, he said it has paid off because the defence budget had increased.

He also commended the military for harmonious working relationships with other security agencies in terms of intelligence and support.

Explaning the meaning of the annual general meeting of the group, Commondore Seidu, said the annual get-together, otherwise known as AGM, by the NDA Regular Course 29 is called ‘Sit Out’ in military tradition.

According to him, the 2024 AGM was held in Maiduguri while the 2025 edition is ongoing in Osogbo, Osun State.

Chairman of local organising committee, Brig- Gen Oluwabunmi Oyebade (retd), thanked the Olowu for the warm reception.

He said the ancient town was lucky to have Oba Makama as their king because of the development his ascendancy to the throne of his forebears has brought to Kuta town.

The retired army general said it was Olowu who facilitated the bridge linking Kuta with Ede, which has been neglected for more than 100 years.

He said the role of the army is not to rule but to support the civilian administration.

The group also presented an award to the Kuta monarch for his support to the military personnel, both serving and retired.

Dignitaries at the ceremony included former Director of Army Operations, Lt Gen Lamidi Adeosun, former House of Representatives member, Amobi Yinusa Akintola, Oba Ismaila Fabunmi, Oba Adetoyese Taiwo Opeyemi and Olaota of Osunwoyin, Oba Okunola Olufemi among others.