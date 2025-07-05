From Scholastica Hir Makurdi

Women from Agan community, a suburb in Makurdi, the Benue State, on Friday, blocked the Makurdi/Lafia Highway in their numbers to protest against what they termed as indiscriminate arrest of their children in the area.

The protesting women who poured into the road in their thousands as early as 6 am on Friday, said they were aggrieved with the way security operatives in the state were arresting their children without going after the criminal and terrorist herders in the state.

One of the protesters, who identified herself sim ply as Nguyan, said there had been indiscriminate arrest of youths in the area in recent times.

Nguyan said: “Many of our children have been arrested in the past few days. Security men would just swoop on this community arresting our youths without any reason.”

Reacting to the protest, the Benue State Police Command cautioned the public against any protest saying, such act was capable of distracting its ‘clearing operations’ on-going across the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ifeanyi Emenari, in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Udeme Edet, called members of the public to assist the command with useful information that would help the command in its operation.