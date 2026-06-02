Insecurity: NPA ED Badmus laments withdrawal of armoured vehicles in Osun

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Executive Director, Marine and Operations at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Engr. Olalekan Badmus, has lamented the withdrawal of armoured vehicles from key flash points in Osun State by Governor Ademola Adeleke for over one year.

In a statement made available to our Correspondent in Osogbo, on Tuesday, Badmus said the vehicles were taken off active duty despite their role in addressing security challenges in the state.

He alleged that the government has not provided a clear explanation for keeping them out of circulation.

Badmus argued that the continued “hoarding” of armoured vehicle services could hinder operations against attacks by bandits, kidnappers, and other armed criminals—especially as security issues are increasing in neighboring/border states.

He commended the APC-led council executives for providing patrol vans to security agencies, saying the move will strengthen safety of lives and property at the grassroots and improve prompt response.

Badmus appealed that the armoured vehicles previously placed strategically by the APC government in Osun should be returned.

He stated that the vehicles were removed by the current administration under the claim they were being “refurbished,” adding that this has continued for over 1 and a half years.

He also noted that the vehicles had been used in the past to tackle robbery, kidnapping, and other security threats, and urged the government to make the existing security equipment available for the safety of Osun residents.

But, Governor Ademola Adeleke alleged that the vehicles were abandoned by the government of Adegboyega Oyetola, disclosing that the Armoured Personnel Carriers have been fully refurbished and ready for deployment.

Reacting through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke said that the vehicles were reworked and rehabilitated for deployment in areas of need under joint operations by security agencies.

“The Oyetola administration inherited the APCs from the Aregbesola administration. The last administration however left them to rot. My government has rehabilitated them and the public will soon witness a new security plan to strengthen the security of lives and properties in Osun state,” the governor noted.