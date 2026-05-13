Insecurity: MASSOB wants NYSC members deployed in their States of origin

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has called on the federal government to overhaul the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployment policy, citing rising safety risks for corps members posted outside their home regions.

In a statement released by the group, MASSOB leadership said corps members from southern Nigeria are increasingly being assigned to northern states where they face threats including attacks by armed groups, kidnappings, road accidents, and election-related violence. The group said the trend has contributed to a growing death toll among NYSC participants.

Comrade Uchenna Madu, leader of MASSOB, said the current deployment system places young graduates in avoidable danger and called for a policy shift that would allow corps members to serve in their respective home states.

“It is imperative that the government takes immediate action to address this pressing issue and ensure the well-being of NYSC members across the country,” Madu stated. “By implementing these changes, we can protect the future leaders of our indigenous people and provide them with a safe and conducive environment to fulfill their national service obligations.”

MASSOB argued that posting corps members locally would reduce casualties and spare families the grief of losing loved ones during the mandatory one-year service program.