From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

​The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Coalition, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has dismissed social media reports linking him, his associates, and his political party to a planned protest against rising insecurity in the country.

A statement personally signed by Kwankwaso on Monday described the online reports as totally untrue and misleading.

​Kwankwaso declared that his political movement does not support any action capable of leading to a breakdown of public order or the destruction of lives and property. He emphasized that as responsible leaders, they remain completely committed to peaceful and constructive approaches when addressing national challenges.

​The vice presidential candidate stated that as committed democrats, they firmly believe the ballot box remains the most legitimate and effective way to express grievances and seek political change. He voiced strong confidence that the NDC would secure a resounding victory in the upcoming elections through peaceful democratic means.

​He urged members of the general public to disregard the false messages entirely and ignore those peddling such disinformation across social media networks.