Inquest into death of Chimamanda’s son’s death suspended by coroner

A coroner’s court sitting at the Igbosere Magistrate Court on Lagos Island has suspended further hearing in the inquest into the death of Nkanu Adichie-Esege, the 21-month-old son of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr. Ivara Esege.

Proceedings were halted on Tuesday after the Lagos State Attorney-General’s office informed the court that the Attorney-General, Lawal Pedro, had directed that the matter be put on hold pending a meeting with all parties scheduled for May 12, 2026.

The presiding coroner, Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji, faulted the directive, stressing that the court is independent and not subject to the control of the Ministry of Justice. She said the Attorney-General does not have the authority to stop court proceedings.

“I find it very appalling that the Attorney-General would take such steps without informing the court. The AG does not have the power, under the principle of separation of powers, to direct the court,” she ruled.

Counsel to the deceased’s family, Adeyinka Aderemi (SAN), told the court that parties had earlier been notified of a meeting initially fixed for Tuesday but were only informed late Monday that it had been rescheduled. He added that the child’s father was present in court and ready to testify before the proceedings were suspended.

The inquest, which began on February 25, is probing the circumstances surrounding the child’s death after he was referred from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital to Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital for medical procedures.

Nkanu reportedly died in the early hours of January 7, 2026, following the procedures, while arrangements were being made to transfer him to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further treatment.

The matter is now expected to remain on hold pending further direction from the Chief Coroner, Justice Mojisola Dada.