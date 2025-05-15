By Bolaji Okunola

Innovators from across the globe oriented Nigerians on the importance of power, water and internet in their daily activities, stating that it would help shape the country’s ecosystem.

The orientation took place at the 2025 Power & Water Nigeria exhibition, which was co-located with the Internet of Things (IoT) to propel the nation into a new era of intelligent connectivity.

Speaking at the ongoing three-day energy conference scheduled for May 13 -15, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, 9 Mobile, Ina Alogwu alongside Managing Director, Infratel Africa, Tunji Alabi, oriented guests on the theme “ Redefining Connectivity – How telecoms are shaping the digital ecosystem”.

The duo, while expressing the importance of power and telecommunication, disclosed a compelling vision of Nigeria, in which smart technology permeates every facet of the economy, unlocking unprecedented efficiency and economic growth within a global IoT market.

The guest speakers, however, touched upon the potential for a self-healing national grid, minimising disruptions and ensuring a stable power supply for Nigerian homes and businesses.

Meanwhile, speaking on the impact of the conference, Exhibition Director, Meher Bedi, disclosed that the event is designed to play a pivotal role in addressing Nigeria’s energy challenges by fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

She said: “This event has evolved into a central platform for showcasing innovations in power generation, distribution, and renewable energy. It brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss and collaborate on sustainable energy solutions tailored to Nigeria’s unique challenges and opportunities.”

“The exhibition plays a pivotal role in addressing Nigeria’s energy challenges by fostering collaboration among stakeholders. It facilitates discussions on integrating renewable energy sources, improving grid infrastructure, and implementing smart technologies. By doing so, it supports Nigeria’s goals for energy security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.”

“The conference also acknowledges the interdependence between energy infrastructure and digital services. By promoting reliable and sustainable power solutions, it directly supports the growth of data centres across Africa. Discussions at the conference often highlight the need for energy-efficient practices in data centre operations, aligning with the continent’s digital transformation goals,” she stated.

In a similar vein, HX-Harvest Solar Water Pump, Jones Energy, Dunn Energy and a host of others stormed the exhibition, showcasing goods and services to multiple guests.