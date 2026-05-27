INEC should stop shifting positions on Warri wards — Okumagba

By Lawrence Agbo

Victor Okumagba, a prominent Urhobo leader in Warri, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of creating confusion over the ward delineation process in the Warri Federal Constituency through what he described as inconsistent positions on the issue.

Speaking on the lingering controversy surrounding the delineation exercise on Arise News, Okumagba said the major concern of stakeholders was not the report itself but INEC’s apparent hesitation in implementing its own recommendations.

According to him, the commission should stop shifting positions and proceed with the execution of the delineation report already produced for the constituency.

“On the delineation of wards in Warri Federal Constituency, our position is simple: INEC produced a report, and we want them to implement it,” he said.

Okumagba stressed that peace and stability in Warri could only be achieved through fairness, justice and equity among all ethnic groups in the area.

“We cannot have peace where there is no justice, fairness, or equity,” he stated.

The Urhobo leader also rejected claims by any ethnic nationality to exclusive ownership of Warri, insisting that the city belongs to all groups that have lived and contributed to its development over the years.

“No ethnic nationality can lay claim to the entity called Warri,” he added.

The ward delineation issue in Warri Federal Constituency has generated intense debate among ethnic communities in Delta State, with different groups expressing concerns over representation and political balance.

Okumagba maintained that implementing the INEC report would help reduce tensions and provide a clear framework for political participation ahead of future elections.