INEC seeks stakeholders, journalists support for free, fair election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo State has called on major stakeholders and journalists to support the conduct of a free and fair election in the state.

Dr. Mutiu Agboke, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, made the call in Akure yesterday during a visit to the members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo Council.

Agboke, who was recently deployed as the 21st REC in the state, said transparency and open communication would remain central to the commission’s activities under his watch, especially during the by-election and 2027 general election.

“it has become imperative for all stakeholders to support the commission in promoting peaceful and issue-based politics in the state.

“Elections are a collective responsibility that requires cooperation among political parties, security agencies, civil society organisations, the media and the electorates to achieve success.

“INEC, under my supervision, is committed to conducting credible, free and fair elections in Ondo State in line with the Electoral Act and the constitution,” he said.

The REC, therefore, called on political actors to always seek clarification through appropriate channels, rather than spreading misinformation capable of heating up the polity.

“My doors are open for questions and clarifications. For those who know me very well, I do not shy away from questions and clarifications because we don’t have anything to hide.

“So, we must work together to strengthen democracy and ensure public confidence in the electoral process.”

Agboke said the commission was ready to deploy resources to ensure that the forthcoming Ondo South Senatorial by-election was free, fair, transparent and hitch-free.

Mr. Leke Adegbite, state NUJ chairman, pledged support for INEC in ensuring a credible and transparent electoral process in Ondo State.

He said the union would mobilise journalists to give adequate and positive coverage to the commission’s activities, especially as the 2027 general elections approached.