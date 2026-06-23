INEC presents certificates of return to Asogwa, other NASS by-election winners

Urges them to represent their constituencies well

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday in Abuja, presented certificates of return to the newly elected senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District and other National Assembly members who emerged victorious in last Saturday’s legislative by-elections.

The electoral umpire, while presenting the certificates of return to the victorious National Assembly members, urged them to represent their constituencies well in both chambers and justify the confidence reposed in them by their constituents.

National Commissioner and Supervising National Commissioner for Rivers State, May Agbamuche-Mbu, who represented the commission’s chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, congratulated the legislators from Rivers, Enugu, Nasarawa, Ondo and Kano states who won the by-elections.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after receiving his certificate of return, the senator-elect for Enugu North Senatorial District, Asogwa, expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would secure a landslide victory in Enugu State during the 2027 presidential election.

Asogwa cited ongoing development projects and growing support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He attributed his victory to the visible transformation taking place in Enugu State, insisting that the developmental strides being recorded under the APC would further strengthen the party’s fortunes in future elections.

“For President Tinubu in Enugu, he is going to win. Do you know why? When you come, you see what the APC government is doing and you will be impressed. These are projects that are not just planned; they are already being executed and completed. Also, in other aspects of governance such as health, education and infrastructure, there are visible achievements,” he said.

Asogwa pledged to prioritise infrastructure development, education, healthcare and youth empowerment when he assumes office in the Senate.

“We are going to get things done, starting from infrastructural development, improving the education and health sectors and then empowerment, especially for the youth,” he added.

Speaking further, he said the APC’s victory in the by-election reflected growing public appreciation of the party’s performance in the state.

“The reason the APC won is because of what is going on in our state right now. The transformation and development strides by our governor are tremendous and commendable,” he added.

Those presented with certificates of return included Danladi Envulu-Anza, who won the Nasarawa North Senatorial District seat; Olaka Nwogu, who emerged victorious in Rivers South-East; and Rabiu Shuaibu, who won the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency by-election in Kano State.

The winner of the Ondo South Senatorial District by-election, Dayo Faduyile, was absent from the ceremony.