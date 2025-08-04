From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declined comment on the future of Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the embattled Labour Party (LP).

The electoral umpire had, last weekend, tactically derecognised the Abure-led faction of the LP, invalidating the list of all the candidates his faction submitted for the forthcoming nationwide by-elections scheduled for August 16, 2025.

However, asked whether the invalidation of the candidates from his faction signals the removal of the recognition of Abure as the national chairman of the opposition political party, Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said that he cannot comment on it because the matter has been taken to court.

Rotimi told Daily Sun through WhatsApp chats that: “The matter you are referring to has been filed in court. Commenting on it at this time will be sub judice.”

On whether the litigation was a recent one or the previous case in the court, the spokesperson to the INEC Chairman noted that it was a recent court case, emphasising; “That is why I cannot comment.”