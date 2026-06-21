INEC declares Faduyile winner of Ondo Senate by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Prof. Dayo Faduyile of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Ondo South Senatorial District by-election held on Saturday.

Faduyile, a former National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and currently Special Adviser on Health Matters to Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, emerged as the winner after polling the highest number of votes.

The INEC Returning Officer, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, Prof. Gbenga Solomon-Ibileye, announced that Faduyile polled 68,474 votes to defeat Adeolu Akinwunmi of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), who scored 1,411 votes.

Adesanya Olaoluwa of the Action People’s Party (APP) and Clement Funso-Nejo of the Boot Party (BP) recorded 213 and 70 votes, respectively.

Solomon-Ibileye made the announcement on Sunday at the collation centre in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the total votes cast were 70,770, with 602 rejected ballots.

Recall that the poll took place across six local government areas of the state, including Okitipupa, Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Irele, Odigbo and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Mutiu Agboke, said the by-election served as a “testing ground” for 2027.

Speaking after the declaration of the result, Agboke noted that the minor hiccups observed would help the commission prepare better for future elections.